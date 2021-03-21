Don’t understand why Karim Benzema hasn’t been called up by France, admits Zinedine Zidane

Few players have been as consistent and prolific in front of goal as Karim Benzema with the Frenchman not hitting double figures for goals in the league on just two occasions. That combined with his incredible trophy haul and his ability to produce at key moments for the club has seen many bamboozled at the fact that Benzema hasn’t played for France since 2015. The 33-year-old was omitted from the squad after his alleged involvement -- for which he is due to stand trial -- in a conspiracy to blackmail former international teammate Mathieu Valbuena.