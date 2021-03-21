Don’t understand why Karim Benzema hasn’t been called up by France, admits Zinedine Zidane
Today at 7:40 PM
Ahead of the international break, Zinedine Zidane has confessed that he still doesn’t understand why Didier Deschamps has refused to call up Karim Benzema for international duty with France. The 33-year-old is considered to be one of the best in the world and has thrived for the Los Blancos.
Few players have been as consistent and prolific in front of goal as Karim Benzema with the Frenchman not hitting double figures for goals in the league on just two occasions. That combined with his incredible trophy haul and his ability to produce at key moments for the club has seen many bamboozled at the fact that Benzema hasn’t played for France since 2015. The 33-year-old was omitted from the squad after his alleged involvement -- for which he is due to stand trial -- in a conspiracy to blackmail former international teammate Mathieu Valbuena.
However, it has seen Benzema admit that French national team coach Didier Deschamps has bowed down to public pressure by omitting him and that hasn’t changed since his exclusion from Euro 2016. It has seen Zinedine Zidane, ahead of the new international break, admit that Deschamps’ refusal to call-up the Real Madrid forward is something that nobody understands. But Real Madrid coach further added that it’s better the forward stays with the club over fears for injuries.
"You don't understand it, I don't understand it, there are many people who don't. For me as Real Madrid coach, it's better he stays with us, that's for sure. What he did today with his teammates was spectacular. He's hard-working and he wants more,” Zidane said, reported ESPN.
The busy fixture list has many concerned for player safety and Real Madrid are no different with the likes of Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy and co all called up for international duty. It saw Zidane further admit that the club knew the situation when the season started and added that “for now, the players are fine”.
"We know the calendar, there are a lot of games, but we'll keep going, for now the players are fine. Modric and Kroos will go away with their national teams and they'll play games, for me as Real Madrid coach that isn't ideal, but we can't do anything about it,” he added.
