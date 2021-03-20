Reports | Paris Saint-Germain considering a move for Olympique Lyon’s Memphis Depay
Today at 10:52 PM
According to Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to sign Memphis Depay from Olympique Lyon over the summer with the 27-year-old’s contract coming to an end then. The Dutch forward has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona over the last few months but nothing has materialized.
Despite being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona over the summer, no move materialized in the end for Memphis Depay because of the La Liga’s salary rules. Reports had indicated that everything was done and dusted, from the transfer fee to Depay’s contract but the league’s salary rules forced Depay to stay. However, with the Dutch international entering the final year of his contract, it has seen him persistently linked with a move away.
The likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and even former side Manchester United have all been linked but reports have indicated that PSG are now also in the mix. Le Parisien has reported that the Ligue 1 giants reconsidering a move at the end of the season, once Depay’s contract with Olympique Lyon expires. That comes after the forward’s impressive performances this season with him on par to reach a career high for goals and assists.
Not only that, Depay has played a key role in Lyon’s push for the Ligue 1 title and should the club lift it, then president Jean-Michel Aulas believes that the 28-year-old will stay. The forward has made no decisions about his future yet and that has handed his suitors and even Lyon hope that a move is still on the cards in the near future.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.