Paul Pogba and everyone else are focused on doing well as we can this season, admits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 8:29 PM
Amidst questions over Paul Pogba’s future, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that the Frenchman is just like the rest of the team with him focused on helping Manchester United do well. The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away and will enter the final year of his contract next season.
After missing ten games with a thigh problem, Paul Pogba made a heroic return to action with him scoring the goal that took Manchester United into the quarter-finals of the Europa League. It ensured a 1-0 victory for the Red Devils over AC Milan and but that hasn’t been the case all season. Instead, injuries and inconsistent performances have been the nature of Pogba’s game with the Frenchman struggling amidst speculation about his future.
That comes after his agent Mino Raiola revealed that the 28-year-old was unhappy at the club and looking to leave as soon as possible. But in light of rumours over a new contract for the former Juventus midfielder, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to address them. Instead, the Manchester United boss admitted that Pogba is just “focused on doing as well as” he can to help the side this season and added that no "energy would be used on any speculation".
"I think everyone in the team and Paul included are just focused on doing as well as we can this season. I don't think any energy would be used on the speculation. Of course we've got discussions and talks. When you see Paul playing like tonight [against Milan], when you see him come back training, it shows how much he cares for us and how much he enjoys playing and how much we can benefit from having him here," Solskjaer said, reported ESPN.
