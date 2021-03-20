Neymar has an open door at Barcelona and will play with Messi again soon, admits Andre Cury

While he has thrived and won numerous Ligue 1 titles, the forward has struggled in the Champions League but did manage to lead the Parisians to the final last season. Yet despite that and Neymar’s admittance that he is happy at the club, his former agent Andre Cury has admitted that the forward still has an open door at Barcelona. He further added that he believes that Neymar will one day play “with Messi again, but in Barcelona.”