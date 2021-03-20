Neymar has an open door at Barcelona and will play with Messi again soon, admits Andre Cury
Today at 7:38 PM
Neymar’s former agent Andre Cury believes that the Paris Saint-Germain star will one day play with Lionel Messi again as he has an open door at Barcelona and would be welcome back any time. The 29-year-old has had an up and downtime in France and recently admitted that he’s happy at the club.
With less than eighteen months left on his current contract at the club, Neymar has been linked to a myriad of new destinations including Barcelona. The Brazilian’s four-year spell with the La Liga giants changed how the world saw him with it the most successful periods for the club in their modern history. However, ever since Neymar left in 2017, things have gone downhill for the Catalan giants with the 29-year-old doing decently well for PSG.
While he has thrived and won numerous Ligue 1 titles, the forward has struggled in the Champions League but did manage to lead the Parisians to the final last season. Yet despite that and Neymar’s admittance that he is happy at the club, his former agent Andre Cury has admitted that the forward still has an open door at Barcelona. He further added that he believes that Neymar will one day play “with Messi again, but in Barcelona.”
"I was in Barcelona for 10 years, I know every corner of the city, I'd be very happy to see Neymar go to Barcelona. Neymar has an open door at Barcelona, their fans knows he made a mistake and even he recognised it some time later. Two years ago, Neymar formally asked me to return to Barcelona. We tried and we were really close to getting him out of Paris," Cury said, reported Goal.
“But, because of some details, it didn't happen. Laporta is the only one who can bring them back together again. Messi won't leave Barcelona - he decided that his history is in Barcelona and I'm very clear on that. Neymar will play with Messi again, but in Barcelona."
