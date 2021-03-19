Kerala Blasters FC rope in Sanjeev Stalin on a three-year deal

“l am glad to continue my football journey with Kerala Blasters FC and come back in the Indian Super League after learning so much in Europe. Football is more than a passion to me. It’s a dream that I’m living on a day-to-day basis, the one dream I’m working hard to make as memorable and joyful as possible and reach the highest levels possible. I can’t wait to start training with the team and play in front of the Yellow Army,” said Sanjeev Stalin, after signing over the dotted line.