Kerala Blasters FC rope in Sanjeev Stalin on a three-year deal

Indian left-back Sanjeev Stalin has joined ISL outfits Kerala Blasters FC on a three-year contract, with the deal set to keep him at the club till the end of the 2024 season. He played two seasons for I-League side Indian Arrows, spent a couple of years in Portugal before making the switch to ISL.
Sanjeev Stalin was part of the famous AIFF Elite Academy batch that was gearing up for the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup, with him featuring for the Indian team in the mega-event. The left-back was subsequently transported to the Indian Arrows unit, having played two seasons with the I-League club before he was inducted into Portuguese side Deportivo Aves’ under-23 unit.
It was in the previous season that he joined yet third-division Portuguese side Sertanese for the 2020-21 season, but failed to get a start in any of the matches. It was recently announced that Kerala Blasters FC have roped in Sanjeev Stalin on a three-year contract, with the deal set to keep him at the club till the end of the 2024 season.
“l am glad to continue my football journey with Kerala Blasters FC and come back in the Indian Super League after learning so much in Europe. Football is more than a passion to me. It’s a dream that I’m living on a day-to-day basis, the one dream I’m working hard to make as memorable and joyful as possible and reach the highest levels possible. I can’t wait to start training with the team and play in front of the Yellow Army,” said Sanjeev Stalin, after signing over the dotted line.
With the transfer, Sanjeev will now reunite his AIFF Elite Academy batch-mates Rahul KP and Jeakson Singh. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC sporting director Karolis Skinkys feels that having a young talent like Sanjeev will give confidence ahead of the season.
“I’m happy to have a talented player like Sanjeev Stalin join Kerala Blasters FC. He is a young player who has the ability to make an impact in our squad. The experience he’s gained from playing 2 years in Portugal means he’ll be more mature and ready to play to the top level. I wish him all the very best and will extend my full support in his development,” said Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters FC’s sporting director.
