Words of the Indian President brought me to the country, reveals Igor Stimac

Today at 3:47 PM
Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac revealed that it was the words of President Ram Nath Kovind that brought him in the country. The Blue Tigers are currently undergoing a preparatory camp in Dubai ahead of the international freindlies against Oman and UAE respectively, later this month.
India, after making an early exit in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, was without a head coach with Stephen Constantine stepping down from the post. Former Croatian international Igor Stimac was announced as the replacement, with him still in charge of the Blue Tigers. It was recently the manager revealed that it was the words of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind during a visit to Croatia that brought him to the country.
"Two years ago, the President of India, Mr. Ram Nath Kovind, during his visit to Croatia had said: 'Young people are the bearers of progress and innovation in the search for new solutions. I invite you to explore the new India. In accordance with my life motto, everything is possible with maximum effort and love for what you do'," said Igor Stimac,
"The words of the President of India took me to India. Not just me but also several other Croatian football experts. The last two years I have been the football coach of the Indian national football team and I have been lucky enough to meet the new India," added the Croat.
Stimac feels that the co-operation between the two countries would allow more coaches to take up Indian jobs in the future and help them attain the ultimate goal of participating in the FIFA World Cup. For the time being, the Indian team is in Dubai, preparing for the upcoming international friendlies against Oman and UAE, later this month.
"Today, thanks to the cooperation agreement between the two football federations, it is more certain that more and more players and coaches from Croatia will go and participate in the realisation of the Indian football dream -- participation in the World Cup," admitted Stimac.
