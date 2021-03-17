Reports | RB Leipzig willing to part with Julian Nagelsmann for €10 million
Today at 10:35 PM
According to Bild, RB Leipzig are willing to let Julian Nagelsmann go for €10 million in compensation amidst serious interest from Bayern Munich. The 33-year-old is considered to be one of the biggest and brightest prospects in the coaching world and has been linked to Europe’s biggest sides.
After the sensational start he enjoyed with Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig were the first side to pounce and ensure that Julian Nagelsmann was coming to Leipzig. The young coach had a lot of clubs chasing after signature but the prospect of managing the RB Leipzig side was just impossible to refuse. Things since then have moved at an incredible pace with Nagelsmann and Leipzig reaching the Champions League semi-finals and finished third in the Bundesliga.
The latter is an achievement that many consider a bad one especially when you consider the fact that Leipzig were in and around the top two for most of the season. It’s the same thing this year with the German side sitting four points behind Bayern Munich with Nagelsmann changing things for the club. So much so, that amidst reports of a rift between Hansi Flick and Hasan Salihamidzic, reports have indicated that Julian Nagelsmann is the club’s top replacement choice.
The Bavarians have been persistently been linked with a move for the 33-year-old and Bild have now reported that amidst the interest, Leipzig have placed a €10 million compensation figure on the manager’s head. That means any club considering appointing the young German coach would have to pay RB Leipzig €10 million before they can approach Nagelsmann over a contract discussion with it expiring at the end of his contract in 2023.
