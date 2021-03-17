Reports | RB Leipzig willing to part with Julian Nagelsmann for €10 million

The latter is an achievement that many consider a bad one especially when you consider the fact that Leipzig were in and around the top two for most of the season. It’s the same thing this year with the German side sitting four points behind Bayern Munich with Nagelsmann changing things for the club. So much so, that amidst reports of a rift between Hansi Flick and Hasan Salihamidzic, reports have indicated that Julian Nagelsmann is the club’s top replacement choice.