Reports | Jude Bellingham banned from travelling for England squad by Borussia Dortmund
Today at 3:32 PM
According to the Guardian, Jude Bellingham has been told that he cannot travel for England duty by Borussia Dortmund because of COVID-19 quarantine rules. The 17-year-old is reportedly in Gareth Southgate’s thoughts for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers with him to name his squad on Thursday.
With Jude Bellingham making his senior England debut last November, there is a lot of hope pinned to the young midfielder’s shoulders especially after his sensational debut season. It has seen the 17-year-old slowly yet steadily improve as the season has gone on with him putting on more than a few career-defining performances. That includes regular appearances in the Champions League and Bundesliga which could potentially see him earn a Euro 2020 call up.
However, the Guardian has reported that amongst rumours about another call-up to the England senior squad, Bellingham has been barred from travelling to the UK by Borussia Dortmund. The report has indicated that the Bundesliga giants are concerned over the coronavirus quarantine protocols which would see the teenager spend two weeks in self-isolation. That is not something Dortmund can afford especially with that period coinciding with the Champions League quarter-finals.
The young England midfielder isn’t the only one, however, with Dortmund also reportedly refusing to allow Giovani Reyna travel to link up with his USA squad. Yet despite that, the Guardian has further reported that England’s FA are confident they can get the situation solved despite learning that there will be no exemption for the teenager. If Bellingham isn’t allowed to make the cut, then reports have indicated that amongst serious injury concerns Patrick Bamford, Jesse Lingard and Luke Ayling could potentially earn England call-ups.
