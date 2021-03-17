Reports | Jude Bellingham banned from travelling for England squad by Borussia Dortmund

The young England midfielder isn’t the only one, however, with Dortmund also reportedly refusing to allow Giovani Reyna travel to link up with his USA squad. Yet despite that, the Guardian has further reported that England’s FA are confident they can get the situation solved despite learning that there will be no exemption for the teenager. If Bellingham isn’t allowed to make the cut, then reports have indicated that amongst serious injury concerns Patrick Bamford, Jesse Lingard and Luke Ayling could potentially earn England call-ups.