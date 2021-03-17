Dream that Memphis Depay will accept our contract offer, admits Jean-Michel Aulas
Today at 6:55 PM
Olympique Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed that he believes Memphis Depay will stay if they win the league title and added that he hopes the Dutch forward signs a new deal. The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the past but has thrived for Lyon this term.
Having put all the transfer saga that surrounded him last summer behind him, Memphis Depay has gone on to hit new highs with the Dutchman thriving at Olympique Lyon. It has seen Depay contribute to 24 goals in 30 appearances this season, which is on par to break his career-best of 39 goal contributions across all competitions. That season, his second with Lyon, saw the 27-year-old contribute to 32 goals in the league alone with him hitting 23 mark already this season.
That combined with the lack of rumours over the last few months has seen many Lyon fans hope that the forward does stay at the club especially with them now in the running for the title. But with less than six months left on his current contract and Barcelona still interested, the likelihood is that Depay leaves but Jean-Michel Aulas believes otherwise. The Lyon president confirmed that the club have tabled a contract offer and hopes that Depay re-signs with them.
"For Memphis, I dream that he accepts our proposal, which is still relevant. He brings so much, he has been directly involved in 23 league goals this season. The offer will stay there and, if we are champions, why not?” Aulas said, reported Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.