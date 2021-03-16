Zlatan Ibrahimovic recalled to Swedish national team despite retiring in 2016
Today at 7:27 PM
Sweden have recalled Zlatan Ibrahimovic back into the national team set-up more than five years after the AC Milan forward retired from international football. The 39-year-old has thrived since making his return back to European football with him netting 24 goals in 32 league appearances.
With Sweden qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, many expected Zlatan Ibrahimovic to come out of retirement in order to play the tournament but that wasn’t the case. However, things have changed now with the 39-year-old making his return to European football after a stint in the MLS. Despite being on and off injured in 2021, the Swede’s return has gone perfectly with him thriving for AC Milan.
That had seen reports indicating that it could see Ibrahimovic earn a recall back into Janne Andersson’s Sweden squad for the Euros but his incredible form changed things. It has seen Andersson include the former Barcelona and Ajax forward in his latest 24 man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The Sweden head coach admitted that the forward is amongst “the best we have in Sweden” and believes that Zlatan can “contribute on the pitch”.
“First and foremost, he is a very good football player, the best we have had in Sweden. It is of course very funny that he wants to come back. In addition to what he can contribute on the pitch, he has incredible experience and can contribute it to other players in the team,” Andersson told the Swedish Football Association’s official website.
Zlatan är tillbaka i landslaget! 🔥🇸🇪 #viärsverige— Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) March 16, 2021
