Really wanted to fight for my place at Inter and I always have, asserts Christian Eriksen
Today at 9:38 PM
Despite rumours indicating he wanted to leave, Christian Eriksen has admitted that he has always been willing to fight for his spot at Inter Milan and never wanted to leave the club. The 29-year-old endured a tough debut year with the Serie A giants but things have since changed for the Dane.
A lot was expected from Christian Eriksen when he signed for Inter Milan in January 2020 from Tottenham but the Danish midfielder struggled to adapt. It saw his first year at the club marred with injuries, lockdown, and other issues which saw Eriksen contribute to just seven goals in his first 33 appearances. Not only that, it saw the midfielder struggled to nail down a spot in the team and Inter Milan were considering cutting their losses.
However, things have changed since January 2021, with the Danish international finding his feet and slowly earning back his place in Conte’s side. It has also seen Christian Eriksen admit that despite all the rumours and speculation about his future at the San Siro, he has “always wanted to fight for his place” and was never looking to leave. The 29-year-old further added that it was a difficult time for him mentally and things are slowly changing.
“It was the hardest and most demanding season of my career. It was like going up and down continuously, but now I feel like I have recovered well. Not because I wanted to escape, I really wanted to fight for my place and I always have. I was sure that if my chance came, I would probably try to grab it,” Eriksen said, reported Goal.
“It was mentally difficult. I came to Inter to play football and, when you aren’t allowed to do it, it’s annoying. Off the pitch it was absolutely fantastic. Milan is a beautiful city and the family is fine. It was only on the pitch that something was missing. Being an Inter player has always been nice, but the best moment is being able to play more.”
