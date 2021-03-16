No player is happy when they are not playing, admits Pep Guardiola
Today at 9:24 PM
In light of questions about Raheem Sterling, Pep Guardiola has revealed that in his career he has never found a player who is happy when they’re not playing and added that Sterling is the same. The Englishman has struggled for form this season with just nine goals in 25 league appearances.
Long considered to be one of the best players in the world, Raheem Sterling has struggled for form this season with the Englishman not hitting his usual high mark. So far, Sterling has netted just 13 goals in 36 appearances although he does have 10 assists. That tally includes 9 league goals and it is well below the 20 goal mark that Sterling hit last season but that has been the case for every Manchester City player.
However, the England international has endured a tough spell recently which even saw him not play in the club’s last two league games with him completely omitted from their weekend squad. But while Sterling is a part of the Champions League squad to face Borussia Monchengladbach, reports have indicated that the forward is not happy. It saw Pep Guardiola admit that no player on this planet is happy when they’re not playing and the same goes for Sterling.
“He travels with the team. All the squad travels to Budapest for the Champions League. Always Raheem and all the players react really well. I do not expect they are happy, the guys who do not play and who are not selected, so it is normal. That has always happened since football was created,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.
“Raheem in this case is so important for the team and for all of us. All the players respect my decisions. I never found in my career in 40 years one player who was happy when they are not playing, never, ever. But they react really well and behave very well.”
- Raheem Sterling
- Pep Guardiola
- English Premier League
- Champions League
- Manchester City
- Borussia Monchengladbach
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.