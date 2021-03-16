Manchester United have to give everything to get Erling Haaland, proclaims Rio Ferdinand
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes that his former side need to focus all their attention on Erling Haaland and do everything possible to try and sign the forward. The 20-year-old is considered to be one of the best young prospects around and has been linked to Europe’s best.`
Few expected Erling Haaland to do as well as he has done for Borussia Dortmund and even fewer expected him to thrive in the Champions League. But that is exactly what the Norwegian has done with 47 goals in 48 appearances for the club. Not only that, Haaland has netted 20 Champions League goals in just 14 appearances making him the youngest and fastest to reach that mark. It has seen Europe’s best and biggest clubs keep a keen eye on his status with Manchester United no different.
The Red Devils were in the hunt for the former RB Salzburg forward but eventually lost out to Borussia Dortmund and Rio Ferdinand believes that it cannot happen again. The former Manchester United star admitted that the Old Trafford side need to “give everything to get Haaland” because they can’t “afford to let” him sign for another side. He further added that with Haaland, United could get back to their trophy-winning ways.
“You know what, they’ve just got to go and give everything to get Haaland, I don’t care. I don’t like to talk about players coming from other teams but this guy man, we can’t afford to let this guy go anywhere else. His only destination is England, that’s the only place he’s going. If he goes anywhere else I’d be so surprised,” Ferdinand told his Youtube channel.
“Born here, born and bred. He obviously loves English football, his dad played here. I’m sure it’s one of his dreams to come and play in England. Why not in the red shirt at Old Trafford? Be the guy that brings trophies back to Man United and brings the successful period back. Be that guy.”
