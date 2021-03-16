Manchester United have to give everything to get Erling Haaland, proclaims Rio Ferdinand

Few expected Erling Haaland to do as well as he has done for Borussia Dortmund and even fewer expected him to thrive in the Champions League. But that is exactly what the Norwegian has done with 47 goals in 48 appearances for the club. Not only that, Haaland has netted 20 Champions League goals in just 14 appearances making him the youngest and fastest to reach that mark. It has seen Europe’s best and biggest clubs keep a keen eye on his status with Manchester United no different.