Door is open if Real Madrid want to renew my contract beyond 2022 expiry, reveals Karim Benzema
Today at 9:26 PM
Karim Benzema confirmed that he is more than open to staying at Real Madrid beyond his current deal which expires at the end of the 2021/22 season. The Los Blancos have several contractual issues with Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, and many others all entering the final months of their deals.
While Real Madrid are, reportedly, looking towards the future with potential moves for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, the Los Blancos also have to solve contractual issues right now. The La Liga giants have eleven players with eighteen months or less left on their contracts and have five whose contracts expire at the end of the current season. That list includes Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Lucas Vasquez, and a few others but reports indicated that Madrid and Ramos are in talks.
However, Karim Benzema, alongside Isco, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, and others, has less than eighteen months left on his deal although he hasn’t been linked with a move away. The Frenchman has been the picture of excellence for the club and has netted 269 goals in the twelve years he has been here. But despite that, the 33-year-old has revealed that he would be more than open to inking a new deal and confirmed that his “door is open if the president wants to renew”.
"I go day by day. I enjoy every training session, every game. I have a contract until 2022 but my door is open if the president wants to renew me. This is the best club in the world,” Benzema said at a press conference on Monday.
