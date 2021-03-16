Door is open if Real Madrid want to renew my contract beyond 2022 expiry, reveals Karim Benzema

However, Karim Benzema, alongside Isco, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, and others, has less than eighteen months left on his deal although he hasn’t been linked with a move away. The Frenchman has been the picture of excellence for the club and has netted 269 goals in the twelve years he has been here. But despite that, the 33-year-old has revealed that he would be more than open to inking a new deal and confirmed that his “door is open if the president wants to renew”.