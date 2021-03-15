We will do everything possible to win the Champions League, asserts Sadio Mane

However, while their form in the league has been well off their usual mark, Jurgen Klopp’s side have done relatively well in the Champions League. It saw them sweep aside RB Leipzig over two legs to make it into the quarter-finals and Sadio Mane has revealed, that their goal is to do “everything possible” to win the competition. The Liverpool forward also admitted that their run of form in the Premier League has affected the entire team but they are learning how to deal with it.