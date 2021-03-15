We will do everything possible to win the Champions League, asserts Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane has admitted that while the 2020/21 season has been tough for the club, they are more than willing to do everything possible for them to try and win the Champions League. The Reds currently sit eighth on the Premier League table with them eight points behind fourth place Chelsea.
Few clubs have enjoyed as testing a campaign as Liverpool have this season with several injuries affecting Jurgen Klopp’s ability to help his side thrive in the Premier League. That has come as a massive shock to many Liverpool fans especially after the Reds swept aside nearly every side in the Premier League last season and the season prior with the 2020/21 season proving to be a step back down to earth for them.
However, while their form in the league has been well off their usual mark, Jurgen Klopp’s side have done relatively well in the Champions League. It saw them sweep aside RB Leipzig over two legs to make it into the quarter-finals and Sadio Mane has revealed, that their goal is to do “everything possible” to win the competition. The Liverpool forward also admitted that their run of form in the Premier League has affected the entire team but they are learning how to deal with it.
“As a professional footballer it is not easy when you are used to winning every single game like we were used to last year. At times it was tough, but not like it is now, which is a really complicated time, but we are more experienced now and we know how to deal with things. You just have to stick together and be as positive as you can,” Mane said, reported Goal.
“Being in the top four right now is our main target, but to win the Champions League is our main, main target. It won't be easy because we are going to face the best teams in Europe, but we are here to beat the best in the world. We will do everything possible to go for it and to win the Champions League.”
