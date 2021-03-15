Reports | Barcelona have deal in place to sign Sergio Aguero on free-transfer next summer
Today at 8:31 PM
According to AS, Barcelona have a deal in place to sign Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero on a free-transfer next summer with the Argentine reportedly signing a two-year contract with the club. The 32-year-old has less than six months left on his current deal and has been linked with a move away.
In the ten years that Sergio Aguero has spent at Manchester City since signing for them from Atletico Madrid, few players have been as effective or clinical as the Argentine. The 32-year-old has netted 257 goals for the club in that spell which has seen him become the Cityzens’ all time record goalscorer as well as one of the highest goalscorers in the Premier League. However, the last year has proven to be Aguero’s worst with injuries affecting the Argentine immensely.
That combined with Pep Guardiola’s use of a false nine and reports indicating that the Cityzens are set to spend the summer looking for a new striker has seen the 32-year-old linked with a move away. Not only that, Aguero has less than five months left on his current deal and with Barcelona interested, AS has now reported that the two parties have come to an agreement. The report has indicated that the 32-year-old will sign a two year contract with the La Liga giants next summer.
That comes in light of the fact that Aguero is allowed to talk to clubs from outside England and negotiate on a pre-contract agreement since he does have less than six months left on his deal. And with Barcelona recently electing Joan Laporta as their new president, AS has reported that he has sanctioned the deal for the Manchester City forward. Aguero isn’t the only one with reports indicating that Eric Garcia is also set to sign for Barcelona next summer.
