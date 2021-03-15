Reports | Barcelona have deal in place to sign Sergio Aguero on free-transfer next summer

That combined with Pep Guardiola’s use of a false nine and reports indicating that the Cityzens are set to spend the summer looking for a new striker has seen the 32-year-old linked with a move away. Not only that, Aguero has less than five months left on his current deal and with Barcelona interested, AS has now reported that the two parties have come to an agreement. The report has indicated that the 32-year-old will sign a two year contract with the La Liga giants next summer.