Pedri and Robert Sanchez earn maiden Spain call-up for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

With the first international break of 2021 coming at the end of March, it had many wondering who would make the cut for Spain amidst several impressive performances. That’s a list that included the likes of Pedri, Robert Sanchez, Alvaro Morata and even Ferran Torres although few expected Pedri to make the cut with him part of the U21 squad. However, that is not the case with Luis Enrique handing the Barcelona starlet his first senior call-up alongside three others.