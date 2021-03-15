 user tracker image
    Pedri and Robert Sanchez earn maiden Spain call-up for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

    Spain open their World Cup qualifying campaign against Greece

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:54 PM

    In light of their recent performances, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Robert Sanchez and Barcelona starlet Pedri have earned their first Spain call-up for Luis Enrique’s 24 man World Cup qualifiers squad. The duo are joined Eibar’s Bryan Gil and Sporting's Pedro Porro who also earn their first call ups.

    With the first international break of 2021 coming at the end of March, it had many wondering who would make the cut for Spain amidst several impressive performances. That’s a list that included the likes of Pedri, Robert Sanchez, Alvaro Morata and even Ferran Torres although few expected Pedri to make the cut with him part of the U21 squad. However, that is not the case with Luis Enrique handing the Barcelona starlet his first senior call-up alongside three others.

    That includes Brighton’s Robert Sanchez, Eibar’s Bryan Gil and Sporting's Pedro Porro and the quartet could potentially make their debuts during Spain’s World Cup qualifying campaign. The 2010 World Cup winners have been placed in Group B for 2022 World Cup qualifiers, alongside Georgia, Kosovo, Greece and Sweden. However, while there are quite a few new faces in the Spain squad, Luis Enrique has dropped Kepa Arrizabalaga from the squad with him losing his place at Chelsea.

    Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea does keep his place, alongside Jordi Alba, Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Ramos, Dani Olmo and a few others.

    Squad in full

    Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United), Robert Sanchez (Brighton), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)

    Defenders: Pedro Porro (Sporting), Eric Garcia (Manchester City), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Diego Llorente (Leeds United), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jose Luis Gaya (Valencia)

    Midfielders:Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodrigo (Man City), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool), Pedri (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Canales (Real Betis), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Fabian Ruiz (Napoli)

    Forwards: Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Ferran Torres (Man City), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Bryan Gil (Eibar), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig).

