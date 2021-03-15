Not time to reflect for the summer and other solutions for Chelsea, admits Thomas Tuchel

While there is no doubt that Thomas Tuchel has transformed Chelsea for the better, the Blues have struggled to find the net with Timo Werner still struggling. The former RB Leipzig striker has done relatively well under the new boss but at the same time has struggled to find the net with Mason Mount their top scorer, since Tuchel took over, with three goals. But the Blues are on a 12 game unbeaten run under the former PSG coach with them slowly but steadily finding their groove.

That, however, hasn’t stopped the rumour mill with Erling Haaland the latest forward to be linked with a move. But in light of said rumours, Thomas Tuchel has admitted that this is no time for Chelsea to be thinking about the summer window and new players when they’ve got a stable of world class talent. He added that his job now is to help the players struggling to find the net and help the forwards score more goals.

"It is not time to reflect for the summer and other solutions, other than what we have. We have guys that we are happy with and are looking for more solutions; we will try to help them. In general, I am happy because we don't only look at the output in how they score and assist," Tuchel said, reported Goal.

“Of course, this is a statistic in which every striker is attached to and everyone has to have the mentality to cope with the statistic. It is like this at high-level football. We are still waiting for a breakthrough for the guys to be on a run to score consistently, it is not the case. We will never stop pushing and looking for solutions to create even more clear chances for them. That's the way it is."