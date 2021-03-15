Cristiano Ronaldo represents Juventus’ future without doubt, proclaims Fabio Paratici

Today at 7:37 PM
Juventus director Fabio Paratici has revealed that all the debate about Cristiano Ronaldo’s leaving makes him laugh and he added that Ronaldo represents Juventus’ future. The 35-year-old has come under immense criticism over the last few weeks especially after his performance against Porto.
When Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Juventus, a lot was expected from both the club and the Portuguese legend especially given his history in the Champions League. However, since Ronaldo arrived the Old Lady have failed to get past the quarter-final stage with them losing to Ajax in 2019 before suffering consecutive Round of 16 losses in their last two seasons. But after their loss to Porto last week, it saw Ronaldo criticised for his role or lack thereof in Juve’s exit with the 35-year-old struggling to do anything.
Reports since then have indicated that the Portuguese international is considering a move back to Real Madrid despite his intentions to honor his contract with Juventus. That has seen Fabio Paratici admit that the rumours and criticism about Ronaldo makes him laugh especially since he never though a five time Ballon d’Or winner could be criticized. He further added that the former Manchester United man represents Juventus’ future, “without a doubt”.
"It makes me laugh. In my career, I never thought I'd hear debates about Cristiano Ronaldo. I grew up in a small town. In bars or the parish, I heard these discussions about [Roberto] Baggio or [Sandro] Mazzola," Paratici said to Sky Sport Italia.
"I never thought I'd hear them about Ronaldo now. He is Serie A top goal scorer. He has won the Ballon d'Or five times. It's a privilege to have him Without doubt, he represents Juventus' future."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.