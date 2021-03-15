Cristiano Ronaldo represents Juventus’ future without doubt, proclaims Fabio Paratici

When Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Juventus, a lot was expected from both the club and the Portuguese legend especially given his history in the Champions League. However, since Ronaldo arrived the Old Lady have failed to get past the quarter-final stage with them losing to Ajax in 2019 before suffering consecutive Round of 16 losses in their last two seasons. But after their loss to Porto last week, it saw Ronaldo criticised for his role or lack thereof in Juve’s exit with the 35-year-old struggling to do anything.