Nerves aren’t going away and we have to just get on with it, admits Diego Simeone
Today at 8:30 PM
In light of Atletico Madrid’s 0-0 draw to Getafe, Diego Simeone has admitted that his side are feeling the nerves especially with Real Madrid and Barcelona inching closer towards them. The Los Rojiblancos are in pole position to lift the La Liga title but the Los Blancos are only six points behind.
Few would have expected Atletico Madrid to be the pacesetters when the 2020/21 season started but that is exactly what has happened. With Real Madrid and Barcelona struggling for form, Diego Simeone’s side have been the La Liga’s best side with them losing just twice all season. However, six draws in 27 games have seen the Los Rojiblancos drop more points than anyone expected with the gap between them and Real Madrid now at six points.
That combined with their latest draw, to Getafe, and Real Madrid’s latest win, over Elche CF, has many fans and critics concerned about how the final eleven games might go. It even saw Diego Simeone admit that his side are feeling the nerves especially when they’ve got “two monsters” in Real Madrid and Barcelona chasing them down. The Atleti boss further added that the nerves are part and parcel of the game and his side need to find a way to get on with it.
"I leave here knowing the team is playing well. We have to be calmer. We know that Real Madrid and Barcelona aren't going to lose until the end of the season. The nerves aren't going away and we just have to get on with it. It's normal. We've been top for almost the whole season. There are still 11 games left to go,” Simeone said, reported Goal.
"People were saying Barcelona were bad and look what they did in Paris. They have a new president and excitement is growing. Real Madrid always take points from their games. We have our job at hand as we continue down our path. We have two monsters below us that want to be where we are."
