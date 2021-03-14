Nerves aren’t going away and we have to just get on with it, admits Diego Simeone

That combined with their latest draw, to Getafe, and Real Madrid’s latest win, over Elche CF, has many fans and critics concerned about how the final eleven games might go. It even saw Diego Simeone admit that his side are feeling the nerves especially when they’ve got “two monsters” in Real Madrid and Barcelona chasing them down. The Atleti boss further added that the nerves are part and parcel of the game and his side need to find a way to get on with it.