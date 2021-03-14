ISL 2020-21 | The feeling is impossible to describe, admits Sergio Lobera

Today at 12:50 PM
Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera admitted that his feelings are impossible to describe after claiming his maiden Indian Super League title with a win over ATK-Mohun Bagan in the final last Saturday evening. The Islanders had already won the League Winners Shield earlier for the season.
With Mumbai City FC already claiming the League Winners Shield after a sensational campaign under the tutelage of Sergio Lobera, they were aiming to make a double by winning the ISL title. The ‘Islanders’, featuring for the first time in the final, were outright favourites to win the game and the players did not disappoint. The Islanders completed a triple over ATK-Mohun Bagan with a 2-1 win to lay hands on the ISL title for the time. Their coach admitted that his feelings are indescribable.
"The feeling is impossible to describe. There are a lot of emotions. A lot of effort. Very happy for the Mumbai City family, City Football Group (CFG) our families, the players, very proud of the team. It's not just about the players. We are a family and finally, on the pitch, you can see that and this is what we deserve," said Sergio Lobera, after the win.
"Our families, my players, City Football Group (CFG) people always give us support and advice. It's very special for everyone to win the league. It's not easy to be in the bio-bubble but finally, I'm very happy because we can enjoy this moment," added the manager.
The season was entirely staged in Goa, while no fans were allowed inside the stadium. The players were kept inside a bio-bubble with three venues serving as hosts for the tournament. Lobera revealed that it was challenging to play under such circumstances, with him eager to meet the fans and celebrate with them.
"It was a big challenge from the beginning. We need to play in the bubble. Finally, we have our target, our success. Thank you so much (fans). I hope it's possible to meet them soon and celebrate with them and get them the trophy. Difficult times around the world. But as soon as possible it's important to celebrate the trophy," added the Spaniard.
