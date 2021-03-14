ISL 2020-21 | Proud to deliver first successful sporting event in India post Covid-era, asserts Nita Ambani

The Covid-19 pandemic has already been a challenge for people around the world while organising sports events in such conditions is a stiffer ask. But, the FSDL has successfully staged the 11-team extravaganza with all precautions in place, while Nita Ambani was proud for pulling-off the coup

Mrs. Nita Ambani, Chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited and member of the International Olympic Committee today expressed delight on delivering an uninterrupted and successful season of Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 for football fans in India.

“Season 7 has been a tribute to the real power of sport, the true glory of football,” said Mrs. Nita Ambani in a video message ahead of the season finale.

“In spite of the global pandemic, despite the odds against us, the fear and uncertainty, this season of ISL has brought immense joy, cheer and celebrations back into our lives.

“I am proud of the fact that we were the first, the longest, and the most successful sports event to be held in India in these times” added Mrs. Nita Ambani expressing her pleasure on the completion of a competitive season without the need to reschedule even a single fixture.

She added, “An approximate of 1600 people including footballers, support staff, club and League management and broadcast crew were housed in the strictest bio-bubble over a period of 6 months with close to 70,000 RT-PCR tests conducted by the League.”

ISL season 7, which kicked off on November 20, 2020, has today achieved a unique distinction of running a full four months of uninterrupted footballing action featuring 11 clubs with an increased number of games from 95 to 115.

The entire season was played out behind closed doors at three stadiums in Goa under the strictest bio-bubble safety protocols.

Speaking on the League’s fan engagement, Mrs. Ambani said, “We missed our fans dearly in the stadium, but they were with us digitally and in spirit all along the season.

“Thank you to each and every one of you in Goa and for supporting and showing your love for the beautiful game. And thank you for reaffirming our faith that sport truly has the ability to unite, to delight, and to inspire the world.”

On young talents, Mrs. Ambani said, “I am glad to see so many young boys coming through the ranks in ISL. The likes of Liston Colaco, Akash Mishra, Rahul KP, Asish Rai, Bipin Singh, Jeakson Singh and Apuia have shown the character and determination to make it big. These boys will take young India forward on the global stage.”

Mrs. Ambani also congratulated Mumbai City FC on winning the League Shield and wished both Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan her best for the ISL final to be played later in the evening.

“Mumbai City FC becomes the second club from ISL after FC Goa last year, to have earned the prestigious place in the AFC Champions League. No matter who wins the final, for me every club this season is a winner for spreading hope and positivity through sport,” she concluded.