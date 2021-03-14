ISL 2020-21 | Indian footballers are desperate to learn new concepts, admits Khalid Jamil

“Any Indian player who comes to play through the I-League or the ISL, I have seen that he is desperate to learn. He is really eager to pick up new things, and if you teach him a good thing, a new concept, he is very receptive and takes it in quite happily. And that makes him come for more, an Indian player always hungers to learn more. Then there is hard work and Indian players are not afraid to put in the labour,” said Khalid Jamil, during an interview with The Times of India.