Feel LOSC Lille are capable of winning Ligue 1 if we’re in final sprint, proclaims Renato Sanches
Today at 7:18 PM
With LOSC Lille sitting at the top of the Ligue 1 table, two clear of PSG, Renato Sanches believes that his side have a chance of lifting the league title if they’re in the final sprint. Paris Saint-Germain have dominated the French top tier by winning seven out of the last eight league titles.
Since LOSC Lille last won a league title, the club have been through the wringer but things have changed this season with them finding their groove yet again. It has seen Christophe Galtier's side sit atop the league table at the moment with two points separating them and reigning Champions Paris Saint-Germain. Not only that, Lille have lost just two games this season, which is four fewer than PSG, and have managed to win eighteen games in the process.
Not only that, a win over Monaco on Sunday could push their lead at the top to four points but Renato Sanches believes that his side can do even more. With just ten games left, Sanches admitted that while PSG are the “most dangerous opponent” in the league, he believes if Lille are in the final sprint, then they have a chance. He further added that it will be difficult but that is something they are well aware of.
"In France, Paris remains the most dangerous opponent. Can we win the championship? We play for that. Nobody is saying the opposite. It would be great, but we are still far from it. I feel my team are capable of achieving it. In a few matches, if we are still in the final sprint and in the same position, we will probably say to ourselves that we can go to the end. We have to defend our first place. It will be difficult, we are aware of that," Sanches told L'Equipe
