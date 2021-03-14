Feel LOSC Lille are capable of winning Ligue 1 if we’re in final sprint, proclaims Renato Sanches

"In France, Paris remains the most dangerous opponent. Can we win the championship? We play for that. Nobody is saying the opposite. It would be great, but we are still far from it. I feel my team are capable of achieving it. In a few matches, if we are still in the final sprint and in the same position, we will probably say to ourselves that we can go to the end. We have to defend our first place. It will be difficult, we are aware of that," Sanches told L'Equipe