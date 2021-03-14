Don’t think Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez will be fit for Euros, admits Jurgen Klopp
Today at 6:36 PM
With Euro 2020 four months away, Jurgen Klopp has revealed that despite the time left, he believes that neither Joe Gomez nor Virgil van Dijk could be fit in time. While Van Dijk has been out since October, Gomez was injured in November with both defenders ruled out with season-ending injuries.
While the loss of both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez has adversely affected Liverpool, the duo have struggled on their way back to fitness. It has seen many fans and critics alike concerned as to whether the two players would make it back in time for the start of Euro 2020 especially given how big a part they play for their respective national sides.
The Euro 2020 was postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic and takes place between 11 June and 11 July, nearly four months away but Jurgen Klopp is not confident. In a recent interview, the German boss admitted that he hopes that the two defenders, and Joel Matip, are fully fit by then but doesn’t think it will happen. He further added that the trio have suffered serious injuries and the club doesn’t want to rush their recoveries especially given the long-term issues.
"Joe is not running, Virgil is already running but this is a real tough one. It's not that I don't let them go, it is because of the extent of the injuries. We all hope they will be ready to start pre-season with us, that's what we all hope. With Joel [Matip] it is pretty much the same," said Klopp, reported the BBC.
"These are really serious injuries and it is now not about talking about which competition they play. I am always open for positive surprises and they all of a sudden turn up in team training - but no-one told me that."
"We will be completely over the moon when they are ready to train with us for the start of pre-season but the Euros, I didn't think about it. When do you have to be back to be ready to play in the Euros? The week before? The day the Euros start? I don't know. I understand maybe the need of that but we cannot make this decision and we will not. They will be fit when they are fit," he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Joel Matip
- Virgil Van Dijk
- Joe Gomez
- Jurgen Klopp
- English Premier League
- Uefa Euro 2020
- Liverpool Fc
- Netherlands Football Team
- England Football Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.