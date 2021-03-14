2021 FA Cup Final to host non-socially distanced crowd as part of test events

The Premier League are set to allow upto 10,000 spectators inside stadiums for one round of the current season with that the norm going forward after May 17th. However, while that does come after the government revealed their plans to start allowing crowds at events, the fans will be socially distanced at the grounds. But reports have indicated that things are set to change with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) looking to host test events.