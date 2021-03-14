2021 FA Cup Final to host non-socially distanced crowd as part of test events
Today at 6:38 PM
According to the Guardian, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has revealed that they are set to stage a dozen events in sprint that will be non-socially distanced. That list includes the 2021 FA Cup final with the possibility of having well over 10,000 supporters at Wembley.
The Premier League are set to allow upto 10,000 spectators inside stadiums for one round of the current season with that the norm going forward after May 17th. However, while that does come after the government revealed their plans to start allowing crowds at events, the fans will be socially distanced at the grounds. But reports have indicated that things are set to change with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) looking to host test events.
That has been confirmed by the DCMS with them set to hold a dozen such events with a sizeable, non-socially distanced crowd and that list includes the 2021 FA Cup final. While the numbers are yet to be revealed, it will be considerably more than the 10,000 socially distanced fans that the government announced late last year. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden confirmed it and revealed that the test events are a way to figure out a way to get audiences back safely.
"These test events will be crucial in finding ways to get fans and audiences back in safely without social distancing. We will be guided by the science and medical experts, but will work flat out to make that happen. We want to get the people back to enjoying what they love and ensure some of our most important growth industries get back on their feet," said Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, reported the BBC.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.