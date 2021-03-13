Don’t know what’s going to happen with Sergio Ramos, admits Zinedine Zidane

However, with less than six months left on his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ramos has been heavily linked with a move away. Reports have indicated that PSG have already made an approach and offered the Spaniard a better offer than the one Real Madrid currently have tabled. That has seen Zinedine Zidane admit that he is unsure as to “what is going to happen with” the 34-year-old and added that he wants the defender to stay at the club.