Don’t know what’s going to happen with Sergio Ramos, admits Zinedine Zidane
Today at 5:53 PM
Zinedine Zidane has confessed that he is unsure as to whether Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will be at the club beyond the 2020/21 season. The Spaniard is out of contract at the end of the current season and has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain over the last few months.
Ever since he signed for Real Madrid from Sevilla in 2005, few players have been as important to the Los Blancos as Sergio Ramos. The now 34-year-old has gone on to make 668 appearances while scoring 100 goals for the club and winning numerous accolades. That includes four Champions League crowns, five La Liga titles and a lot over in his sixteen year spell with Ramos etching his name into the club's history books.
However, with less than six months left on his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ramos has been heavily linked with a move away. Reports have indicated that PSG have already made an approach and offered the Spaniard a better offer than the one Real Madrid currently have tabled. That has seen Zinedine Zidane admit that he is unsure as to “what is going to happen with” the 34-year-old and added that he wants the defender to stay at the club.
"I want to be honest and I have to say I don't know what's going to happen with him. We want him to stay here. He's always going to be an important player and I want him to remain here, that's what I'll say as a coach,” Zidane said, reported the BBC.
Ramos isn’t the only one in the news with Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo also linked with a move back to the Madrid giants. This comes in light of Juventus’ stunning exit from the Champions League Round of 16 at the hands of FC Porto and reports indicate that the Los Blancos are open to the move. Zidane, however, refused to take things any further and only said that Ronaldo “is a Juventus player” and he “has to respect these things”.
“You know what he is, what he has done and how much love we have for him. He made history here, he's magnificent. Now, he is a Juve player and I cannot tell you anything about what they (media) are saying. He's a Juve player and I have to respect these things,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Sergio Ramos
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Zinedine Zidane
- Ligue 1
- Serie A
- Champions League
- La Liga
- Real Madrid
- Paris Saint Germain Fc
- Juventus Fc
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.