Believe that Brian Brobbey is similar to Romelu Lukaku in the way he plays, claims Julian Naglesmann

When news broke out that Brian Brobbey had chosen not to renew his contract with Ajax, the Dutch giants did everything in their efforts to try and keep the forward. The 19-year-old is considered to be one for the future and his performances this season have impressed many with Brobbey even making his Champions League debut. Not only that, the forward has netted four goals in just ten appearances for the senior side which made him a hot topic.

However, with Ajax struggling to reach an agreement over a new contract, the club confirmed in February that Brobbey would be leaving after he refused to extend. But with many interested, it was RB Leipzig who eventually won out and Julian Naglesmann has revealed that the entire scouting team is overjoyed at the move. The Leipzig boss further added that while Brobbey is similar in “regards to his physique and the way he plays” to Lukaku, expectations must be tempered.

"It is always very tough for a player when you compare him to others as people start to grow expectations that are not good for a player at that age. In regards to his physique and the way he plays, he is similar to Romelu Lukaku," Nagelsmann told reporters.

“And we would be happy if he can manage to become a player with the same qualities. But to paint a picture for the fans, you can definitely say that he is similar to Lukaku. But it is a great wish of ours that he can develop himself in a similar way and that he will be able to become as important for European football [as Lukaku].