Sunil Chhetri tests positive for Covid-19

In spite Bengaluru FC’s most disappointing season in the domestic circuit ever, where they failed to qualify for the playoffs, ace striker Sunil Chhetri was the highest Indian scorer - with 8 goals. With their ISL campaign over, the Blues are now gearing up for the AFC Cup matches. As per the latest developments, the Bengaluru FC skipper has tested positive for Covid-19, with the star taking to Twitter for announcing the development.