Sunil Chhetri tests positive for Covid-19

Today at 8:41 PM
Indian national team captain Sunil Chhetri has tested positive for Covid-19, with the star taking to Twitter for announcing the development. During the 2020-21 Indian Super League, the talismanic striker completed his 200th game for Bengaluru FC, while scored his 100th goal for the club as well.
In spite Bengaluru FC’s most disappointing season in the domestic circuit ever, where they failed to qualify for the playoffs, ace striker Sunil Chhetri was the highest Indian scorer - with 8 goals. With their ISL campaign over, the Blues are now gearing up for the AFC Cup matches. As per the latest developments, the Bengaluru FC skipper has tested positive for Covid-19, with the star taking to Twitter for announcing the development.
"In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon. No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always” read Sunil Chhetri’s Twitter handle.
Apart from the goals and two assists, the Indian legend completed his 200th match for Bengaluru FC during the season, along with the 100th goal for the club. India will be playing a couple of friendly matches against Oman and UAE, later this month, the recent turn of events might affect his availability for the upcoming assignments.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.