AFC Champions League 2021 | FC Goa to host Group E matches

The Asian governing body has announced that India will host the Group E matches of the AFC Champions League that includes ISL outfits FC Goa. The matches of the Western region will be played from April 14-30, with the matches to be hosted across four cities in Asia, including Goa.
FC Goa became the first team to qualify for the group stages of the AFC Champions League after claiming the League Winners Shield in the previous season. The Indian club was pitted in Group E of the top-tier tournament, along with the likes of Persepolis (Iran), Al Rayyan (Qatar), joined by the winner of the West region playoffs.
While the AFC had already made its stance clear regarding the allocation of venues for each group, it was unclear whether FC Goa would get the privilege of playing their matches at home. As per the latest developments, the AFC have confirmed that the matches of Group E will be staged in India, while it is almost certain that the Fatorda Stadium is going to be the desired venue.
Meanwhile, the other groups in the Western region will see their matches played in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Sharjah. Matches of Group A and D will be staged in Riyadh, while Group C teams are set to play against each other in Jeddah. Meanwhile, Sharjah will host the matches of Group B, with all the above fixtures to be played between April 14-30.
