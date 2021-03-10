Reports | Real Madrid willing to listen to offers for Raphael Varane next summer
Today at 9:44 PM
According to Spanish news outlet AS, Real Madrid are open to offers for Raphael Varane amidst claims that the Frenchman is looking for a new challenge in his career. The 27-year-old has spent the majority of his senior career at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning numerous accolades along the way.
With less than eighteen months left on his current contract at Real Madrid, Raphael Varane’s future is up in the air and it has seen Europe’s best clubs scout the center-back. The 27-year-old is considered to be one of the best defenders in the world but has never been considered an option because of his loyalty to Real Madrid. However, reports have indicated that it is all set to change over the summer with the Frenchman keen for a new challenge.
That has seen AS report that the Los Blancos are willing to listen to offers for the 2018 World Cup winner and are looking into potential replacements. The report has indicated that Real Madrid don’t want to lose the defender, who has spent the last ten years at the club, on a bosman in the summer of 2022 and are willing to let him leave this summer. However, the Santiago Bernabeu side are still hoping to agree to an extension with Varane but won’t stand in his way if he wants to leave.
That being said, the defender will have plenty of suitors chasing after his signature with interest from England, France, Italy and even Germany in the near past. It’s a list that includes Manchester United, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and even Bayern Munich although no move has ever materialized.
