Reports | Edinson Cavani’s future beyond this season undecided after recent links to Boca Juniors
Today at 8:55 PM
According to ESPN, Edinson Cavani hasn’t reportedly decided where he will be playing his football next season especially amidst rumours of a move to Boca Juniors. The 34-year-old signed for Manchester United on a free-transfer from Paris Saint-Germain and the Uruguayan has netted 7 goals since.
With Manchester United’s move for Jadon Sancho falling apart over the summer, it saw the club panic and sign Cavani instead in a move that shocked more than a few fans. However, the forward has done relatively well since arriving at Old Trafford with seven goals in 25 appearances for the club, including six goals in 18 Premier League appearances. It makes him one of the club’s top scorers in the league with only Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford netting more.
However, while Cavani signed a two-year contract when he arrived, there is a clause that allows Manchester United to cut the deal short in the summer. That combined with a statement from Cavani’s father has sent the forward’s future up in the air. In a statement, the older Cavani revealed that “there’s a 60% chance” the 34-year-old leaves Manchester United for South America in the summer with him unhappy in England.
However, while the former PSG star refuted that claim via an Instagram post, ESPN has reported that Cavani hasn’t made a decision on his future yet. The report has revealed that the forward is still considering his options amidst interest from South American giants Boca Juniors. ESPN further reported that the 34-year-old wants to make his return from injury before he makes any decision with it reportedly depending on his game-time.
