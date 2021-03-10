Reports | Edinson Cavani’s future beyond this season undecided after recent links to Boca Juniors

With Manchester United’s move for Jadon Sancho falling apart over the summer, it saw the club panic and sign Cavani instead in a move that shocked more than a few fans. However, the forward has done relatively well since arriving at Old Trafford with seven goals in 25 appearances for the club, including six goals in 18 Premier League appearances. It makes him one of the club’s top scorers in the league with only Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford netting more.