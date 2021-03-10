ISL 2020-21 | We didn't want to take the game to extra-time, admits Antonio Lopez Habas

With the aggregate tied at 1-1 after an action-packed first-leg last weekend, ATK-Mohun Bagan had no other option but to log full points against Northeast United FC and avoid a shoot-out at the end. The Mariners started the game slowly and stepped up the tempo going along, with David Williams and Manvir Singh netting on either half on the counter to see them through with a 2-1 win. Their head coach Antonio Lopez Habas mentioned that ATK had no intentions of taking the game to extra-time.