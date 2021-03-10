ISL 2020-21 | I'm proud of the players, they worked very hard, asserts Khalid Jamil

Khalid Jamil staged an unforgettable comeback after he was appointed as the interim coach of Northeast United FC, having won six matches and drawn three to make it to the top-four. While their resistance in the first leg of the semi-finals against ATK-Mohun Bagan was laudable, the ‘Highlanders’ fell short in the return leg, having lost 1-2 and crashed out of the tournament. In spite of the loss, there’s no reason why the ISL side should be ashamed of, and Khalid Jamil was all praise for his players for the hard work they put in.