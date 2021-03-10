Hope that Jurgen Klopp stays at Liverpool for a few more years, proclaims Steven Gerrard
Today at 8:35 PM
Liverpool legend, and current Rangers manager, Steven Gerrard has admitted that he hopes Jurgen Klopp stays at Anfield for a few more years despite the Reds’ struggles this season. The German head coach is considered to be one of the best in the world and Gerrard reiterated that fact.
With Joachim Low recently announcing that he will be stepping down as Germany’s head coach at the end of Euro 2020, it has seen Jurgen Klopp become the top candidate. While the Liverpool boss has ruled himself out of the running, the rumor mill has continued to churn things about it and has even seen Steven Gerrard linked as a replacement. The Liverpool legend is currently at Rangers and ended a 10-year title drought for the Scottish side with them winning the 2020/21 title.
But, while there are many fans who hope to see Gerrard in a managerial capacity at Liverpool in the near future, the overall consensus is for Klopp to be given time to rebuild his squad. That is exactly what Gerrard wants to see as he confessed that he hopes Jurgen Klopp “stays for a few more years at Liverpool” and build something even better. The Rangers boss also admitted that “it is a dream” for him to one day manage the Reds and hopes that he is good enough for that job.
"We have one of the best managers leading our club at the minute. I love him, we hope he stays for a few more years - I've got a job here, I don't think it's helpful to talk about this - I hope Jurgen stays at Liverpool for many years. Liverpool is my club ... is it a dream for me to one day be the Liverpool manager? Yes, it is. But not yet and who's to say I'll ever be good enough? There's a lot of managers on this planet. We need to respect Jurgen first and foremost,” Gerrard said, reported Goal
