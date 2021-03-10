Hope that Jurgen Klopp stays at Liverpool for a few more years, proclaims Steven Gerrard

But, while there are many fans who hope to see Gerrard in a managerial capacity at Liverpool in the near future, the overall consensus is for Klopp to be given time to rebuild his squad. That is exactly what Gerrard wants to see as he confessed that he hopes Jurgen Klopp “stays for a few more years at Liverpool” and build something even better. The Rangers boss also admitted that “it is a dream” for him to one day manage the Reds and hopes that he is good enough for that job.