Discussions over Sergio Aguero’s contract will happen at end of season, reveals Pep Guardiola

With Sergio Aguero entering the final six months of his contract at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has asserted that any discussions over an extension will take place at the end of the season. The Argentine is considered to be one of the best foreign players to ever play in the Premier League.

Few players have suffered with as many injury problems as Sergio Aguero has over the years but the last year or so has been hard on the 32-year-old. It has seen him sidelined with a hamstring issue first before a knee injury struck him and then the coronavirus forced him out. That has restricted Aguero to just 11 appearances across all competitions this season with him netting just the two goals.

Not only that, with him in the final six months of his contract at Manchester City, it has made talks about a potential extension a dangerous one despite the Argentine’s service. However, in light of rumours linking him with a move to France, Spain and Italy, Pep Guardiola has confessed that any contract talks will only take place at the end of the season. The Spaniard further added that the club is in a situation where players could leave and thus need to take things slowly and steadily.

“We have to be calm, the club will speak to his (Sergio Aguero) agent to know the situation, and we are going to talk at the end of the season. Players will maybe leave or go on loan, maybe players from the academy will come up, maybe we are going to buy players," said Guardiola, reported ESPN.

“We're going to decide at the end of the season. Now I could tell you an answer but I don't know what is going to happen because in my mind right now I am far away from thinking about what is going to happen next season or the players that will be here. I am concerned with what we are playing for

The’32-year-old has had a torrid year with injuries but despite him being fit now, Sergio Aguero has struggled to get game-time on a regular basis. That has a lot to do with Manchester City chasing after the league title, the Champions League and the FA Cup with them eyeing a potential treble. It saw Guardiola admit that while Aguero has “started getting better”, the club isn’t in a place where they can give him minutes to get back to his best.

"We cannot forget how long he was out. He has started getting better. I know he needs minutes to get to his best condition but we are not maybe in the moment to give him minutes for minutes because it is an important part of the season,” he added.