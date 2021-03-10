Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract extension is not on agenda right now, reveals Fabio Paratici
Today at 8:16 PM
Juventus’ sporting director Fabio Paratici has confirmed that the club have no plans to award Cristiano Ronaldo a contract extension anytime soon with it not on the agenda right now. The former Real Madrid superstar signed a 4-year deal in 2018 and has one year left on his current contract.
With Juventus reaching two Champions League finals but failing to get over the final hurdle, the Serie A giants opted to sign Cristiano Ronaldo with the hopes of winning the coveted trophy. But, in the three years since the five-time Ballon d’Or winner signed for the club, they’ve struggled in Europe’s top club competition with them failing to get past the quarter-final stage. That includes losses to Ajax, Olympique Lyon and, more recently, a sensational loss to FC Porto.
And with just one year left on the four-year deal Ronaldo signed in the summer of 2018, reports have linked the forward with a move to the MLS. But with rumours about a potential contract extension, Fabio Paratici has revealed that a new deal for the 35-year-old is “not on the agenda right now”. The Juventus sporting director further added that it’s Ronaldo’s decision and the club have to respect whatever he decides.
"Fortunately, there's a year left on his contract; we have time eventually to discuss it with him. Let's just say it's not on the agenda right now. Cristiano has his career in his hands. Always with these great players you know that when they decide to end their experience with one team and move on to another experience, it's they who decide, and you have to respect that decision. We have to consider how he will feel in order to continue or not once his contract expires,” Paratici told Sky Italia.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.