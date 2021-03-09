We’re weeks away from creating the ideal Champions League system, claims Andrea Agnelli

Chairman of the European Clubs Association Andrea Agnelli has revealed that the revamped version of the Champions League is set to be agreed upon within weeks with it close to the ideal system. UEFA have been looking to expand Europe’s top club competition with it expected to start from 2024.

With the current version of the Champions League coming to an end, there has been rumours of a breakaway European Super League that could see Europe’s top sides dominate. However, in light of that, UEFA have confirmed that they are looking to revamp the Champions League with it set to play it out in the Swiss System. It would see each club play ten group stages matches and that could potentially reduce the number of domestic games.

However, while UEFA have revealed that they’re working on it, Andrea Agnelli has confirmed that the revamped version of the new Champions League will be like the Swiss system. The Italian, who is also the chairman of the European Clubs Association, further revealed that they are close to coming to an agreement over an “ideal Champions League”. He also added that both him and Alexander Ceferin have been looking at ways to find a balance between the “continental and domestic competition”.

“I think we’re very close to my ideal Champions League, I think the Swiss system is beautiful. I think it will provide great opportunities for those teams participating in that competition. It will provide the knockouts that are the essence of any competition. It’s very, very close to an ideal Champions League. We’re maybe just a couple of weeks away,” Agnelli said, reported the Guardian.

“My attention for quite a long time has been to make sure we find a solution with Uefa. We had fights with Alex [Uefa’s president, Alexander Ceferin] in the autumn months because we wanted to find the balance between continental and domestic competition. It’s [about] having a balanced competitive landscape.”

However, the revamped version of the Champions League could see league seasons cut down because of the number of games the new version will have. That has seen the Premier League push back on the new proposals due to their effects on the calendar and it saw Andrea Agnelli admit that the leagues will eventually have to compromise. He added that they believe the “competitive balance” that 20 teams awards are “too many”.

“If we look back in time the Champions League had four more games than it has today. I think the balance that we are trying to strike is one third international [European competition] and two thirds domestic. We can take a look at the overall calendar, we have countries like England with a maximum number of games at 53, If I’m not mistaken, Germany is 43 and so is Italy.

“We do think that currently for competitive balance purposes 20 teams in leagues are too many. There is an overall element that could actually be worked out altogether in the interests of everyone,” he added.