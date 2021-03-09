There is interest in Lorenzo Insigne but he’s focused on finishing season, reveals Vincenzo Pisacane
Today at 7:51 PM
Lorenzo Insigne’s agent Vincenzo Pisacane has confirmed that Europe’s top sides are interested in a potential move for the Napoli forward but he’s only concerned over finishing this season. The 29-year-old has less than eighteen months left on his current deal and has been linked with a move away.
With just eighteen months left on Lorenzo Insigne’s contract at Napoli, it has seen both fans and critics concerned as to where the Italian’s future lies. The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to England, Germany and even Spain in the past but nothing has ever materialized. But with the Partenopei struggling in the Serie A this season, it has seen the forward reportedly consider his future away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
That combined with his contract does mean that any move worth a transfer fee will have to take place over the summer although a contract extension could take place then as well. Insigne’s agent admitted the same earlier but now Vincenzo Pisacane has confessed that there are “top clubs interested” in the 29-year-old. However, he also revealed that Insigne is only “focused on finishing the season” with him looking to get Napoli into the Champions League.
“Of course, there are top clubs interested in him. We are flattered by the interest of these clubs, but we are focused on finishing the season. There will be time to discuss the contract extension. The only thing he is thinking about is Napoli and the qualification for the Champions League. He feels the responsibility of being captain,” Pisacane said, reported Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.