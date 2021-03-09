No doubt about Kai Havertz’s talent, quality and his character, proclaims Thomas Tuchel
Today at 6:48 PM
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that there has never been a doubt as to just how talented Kai Havertz is or the quality the German midfielder possesses. The 21-year-old signed for the Blues over the summer but has struggled to adapt to the English game since his move from the Bundesliga.
A lot was expected from Kai Havertz, especially after Chelsea signed him, for a club-record fee of €80 million from Bayer Leverkusen. Not only that, the German’s performances for the Bundesliga side played a massive part in that with Havertz netting double figures for goals in his last two season. But the 21-year-old has struggled since his move to England with him netting just one Premier League goal in his 20 appearances so far.
Not only that, the German midfielder has failed to make a consistent impact but that all changed with a defining performance against Everton. It saw Havertz showcase exactly what he could do with the German causing serious problems for the Toffees’ backline. Thomas Tuchel reiterated the same and admitted that he was “very pleased" with what he saw from Havertz. The Chelsea boss further added that the youngster has “all the ability to be a dominant figure in attack” and showed it.
"I am very pleased with Kai. It was the trust we gave him and he used that trust. He has all the ability to be a dominant figure in [attack] and he stepped up. He showed up between the lines to accelerate our game, increase the touches in the box, be responsible for assists and through-balls, and take responsibility to finish himself. There is no doubt about his quality, his talent and his character," said Tuchel, reported the BBC.
