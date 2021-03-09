Neymar ruled out of Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Barcelona

That has now been confirmed by Paris Saint-Germain as they revealed that despite returning to light training, the second leg Champions League fixture comes too early for Neymar. The statement also confirmed that Juan Bernat will also miss out with an injury and so will Moise Kean, who remains in self-isolation after a positive COVID-19 test. This is not the first time this has happened at this particular stage of the competition with Neymar missing out on games against Real Madrid and Manchester United over the last few years.