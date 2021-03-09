Joachim Low to end fifteen year spell as Germany’s head coach after Euro 2020

In a statement released today, the German Football Association (DFB) have revealed that Joachim Low will be stepping down as coach of the German men’s national team after the Euro 2020. The 61-year-old has spent 15 years as the head coach and led Die Mannschaft to their fourth World Cup in 2014.

Despite suffering a humbling 6-0 loss to Spain in the UEFA Nations League in November, Joachim Low was backed by the DFB and German football on a whole. That is despite doubts beginning to creep in as to whether Low was the right man to lead the German men’s national team forward. Yet, the 61-year-old has continued to lead the German side and will be in charge at the Euro 2020 but a statement has confirmed that Low will step down after the tournament.

The DFB confirmed the news earlier today and revealed that Low, who was contracted until 2022, has opted to end it early and bring an end to a 15-year spell as the German head coach. It revealed no particular reason for Low’s decision and made no comments about who will replace the 61-year-old once he leaves. Reports have linked Hansi Flick, Jurgen Klopp and even Julian Naglesmann to the job but they’re all currently under contract at various clubs.

“Joachim Löw will end his tenure as national coach after the European Championship in the summer of 2021. The national coach asked to end his contract, which was originally set to run until the 2022 World Cup, immediately after the conclusion of the European Championship tournament, a decision which was agreed to by the German Football Association (DFB),” reads the statement on the DFB’s official website.

The 61-year-old took over from Jurgen Klinsmann in 2006 and has led Die Mannschaft to their first World Cup win since the 1990 tournament in the 2014 edition, the Euro 2008 final and the semi-finals of Euro 2016. However, arguably, his most famous victory was the 7-1 win over hosts Brazil at the 2014 tournament although recent losses against Spain, Mexico and even South Korea have all overshadowed that. Low revealed, in his statement, that he’s “sure about taking this step” and is “grateful to the DFB” for the chance.

"I'm absolutely sure about taking this step and do so full of pride and with immense gratitude, but at the same time still with great motivation as far as the upcoming European Championship tournament is concerned. Proud because it is something very special and an honour for me to represent my country," Joachim Löw told the DFB’s official website.

“And because I have been able to work with the country's best footballers for almost 17 years and support them in their development. We've experienced great triumphs and painful defeats with them, but above all many wonderful and magical moments - not only winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. I am and remain grateful to the DFB, which has always provided me and the team with an optimal working environment."