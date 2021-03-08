Would be indecent to question Antoine Griezmann’s place in national team, admits Didier Deschamps

A lot was expected from Antoine Griezmann when he signed for Barcelona but the Frenchman has failed to live up to the hefty price-tag that the La Liga giants shelled out for him. Not only that, injuries and bad form have affected the 29-year-old, so much so that the forward has managed to find the net just 27 times in the eighteen months since his move. None more so than this season with Griezmann scoring just 12 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions.