West Ham have not had an offer for Declan Rice and I hope we don’t, admits David Moyes

While he started out as a centre-back, Declan Rice’s effortless transition into a defensive midfielder has been beyond impressive and it has seen the 22-year-old become a staple for England. That combined with his consistent performances for West Ham and his growth since David Moyes has taken over has impressed many teams. That is despite a £100 million price on Rice’s head with Chelsea , Manchester United , Manchester City and many others looking at a move.

Yet Rice has offered no indication that he wants to leave the London Stadium any time soon and that has been reiterated by David Moyes. The Hammers boss admitted that that club hopes they aren’t forced to sell the midfielder any time soon and revealed that they haven’t received an offer from any team in the world for Rice. Moyes further added that he doesn’t believe that the club needs Champions League football to keep him.

"I don't agree with the [West Ham] owners that Declan Rice is a £100m footballer. Far, far more than £100m. Far, far more. I certainly wouldn't put a price on it. You can decide which figure you want to put on it but I wouldn't be sanctioning anything like that, that's for sure. Do we need the Champions League to keep Declan?” Moyes said, reported Goal.

“No, because Declan is under contract first and foremost, so he can't go anywhere no matter what, and I keep saying it and I hope people know that when I say something, I mean it. We've not had an offer for Declan Rice and I hope we don't get one. And you've got an idea now of where we'd need to be if it was even going to be considered, certainly be me. For me, I have watched the prices of some players who have gone to clubs recently and they could not lace Declan Rice's boots."