Reports | Juventus unwilling to sell Matthijs de Ligt despite interest from across Europe
Today at 9:28 PM
According to Calciomercato, Juventus are unwilling to let Matthijs de Ligt leave the club despite the fact that they’re reportedly looking to sell a big name. The Old Lady have suffered from a serious hit in finances thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and are reportedly considering their options.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has taken a serious toll on football clubs across Europe with more than a few reporting losses in the hundreds of millions. Juventus are the latest club to do so when they announced a loss of €113.7 million for the first half of the current financial year. That is more than double their losses for the same period last season and it has seen the club consider serious action.
Reports have indicated that Juventus are looking to sell one big name this summer and that it could be Paulo Dybala with the Argentine struggling for form. Not only that, reports have indicated that Cristiano Ronaldo could also be sold before his deal in Turin expires but one player who won’t be sold is Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch defender was signed for €85 million from Ajax and after a slow start to life in Italy, has become one of the key stars for the club.
However, that has seen him attract attention from some of Europe’s biggest sides including Barcelona and Real Madrid. But Calciomercato has reported that Juventus have told clubs, and De Ligt’s agent Mino Raiola, that the defender will not be sold anytime soon. The report has further indicated that De Ligt has no intention of leaving as he is happy plying his trade for the Serie A giants.
