Reports | Juventus unwilling to sell Matthijs de Ligt despite interest from across Europe

Reports have indicated that Juventus are looking to sell one big name this summer and that it could be Paulo Dybala with the Argentine struggling for form. Not only that, reports have indicated that Cristiano Ronaldo could also be sold before his deal in Turin expires but one player who won’t be sold is Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch defender was signed for €85 million from Ajax and after a slow start to life in Italy, has become one of the key stars for the club.