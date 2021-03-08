Gareth Bale has broken through psychological barrier that affected him, reveals Jose Mourinho
Today at 8:24 PM
In light of Gareth Bale’s return to his best form, Jose Mourinho has confessed that he believes Bale has broken through the psychological barrier that kept him from playing his best. The forward has struggled immensely over the last four years with injuries and has struggled to play consistently.
When Gareth Bale signed for Tottenham, even on a loan spell, fans of the North Londoners believed that the Welshman would find his best at the club again. That is especially after a horrendous run of injuries that saw Bale make just 20 appearances for Real Madrid last season. However, his struggles to nail down a consistent spot at the club meant that the 31-year-old had a slow start on his return to the club.
But the last few weeks have seen Bale thrive with him netting four goals in his last two Premier League appearances, plus two in as many Europa League appearances. That has taken his total to ten goals for the season with six of them coming in his last six games. It has seen Jose Mourinho admit that the 31-year-old arrived with a lot of “psychological scars”, that one gets after they suffer from multiple injuries over a few seasons. But he also added that Bale has broken through the “psychological barrier” he had when he arrived at the club with the support of those at Tottenham
"I found psychological scars. When you have a couple of seasons with lots of injuries I think it is not about the muscular scars but the psychological scars -- that brings fears and instability. There is a moment when you are working very well and everyone around you is giving everything we can give, there is a moment where that psychological barrier has to be broken. And he broke it. It was him, not us. We just supported him," Mourinho said, reported ESPN.
