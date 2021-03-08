Gareth Bale has broken through psychological barrier that affected him, reveals Jose Mourinho

But the last few weeks have seen Bale thrive with him netting four goals in his last two Premier League appearances, plus two in as many Europa League appearances. That has taken his total to ten goals for the season with six of them coming in his last six games. It has seen Jose Mourinho admit that the 31-year-old arrived with a lot of “psychological scars”, that one gets after they suffer from multiple injuries over a few seasons. But he also added that Bale has broken through the “psychological barrier” he had when he arrived at the club with the support of those at Tottenham