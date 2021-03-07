Reports | Manchester City interested in signing Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot next summer
Today at 8:55 PM
According to Italian news outlet Tuttosport, Adrien Rabiot is on Manchester City’s shortlist as the Premier League giants search for midfield reinforcements. The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder struggled in Italy at first but is now amongst the first names on the team-sheet for Andrea Pirlo.
When Adrien Rabiot decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain and the French league, the midfielder had more than his fair share of suitors with clubs from England, Spain and Italy chasing after him. But, reports indicated that in the end it came down to Juventus or Barcelona with the Old Lady winning that battle in the end. However, while Rabiot struggled initially under Maurizio Sarri, the Frenchman eventually won over the former Juventus boss and became a key part of his side.
That hasn’t changed under Sarri’s replacement in Andrea Pirlo with the 25-year-old making 32 appearances this season for the club. However, Rabiot’s performances have impressed quite a few clubs with both Manchester City and Manchester United considering a move for him. The Frenchman’s agent has already confirmed United’s interest, but Tuttosport has reported that the Cityzens are now considering a move.
However, Rabiot’s form and talent has impressed Juventus which has seen them unwilling to let go of the 25-year-old, although that won’t deter City. The report has indicated that the Premier League giants believe they can convince Rabiot to sign for them but it has also revealed that Pep Guardiola’s side have other options. They are also considering moves for Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli, a Juventus target as well, and Borussia Mochengladbach’s Denis Zakaria.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Adrien Rabiot
- Manuel Locatelli
- Denis Zakaria
- English Premier League
- Serie A
- Juventus Fc
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.