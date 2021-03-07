Reports | Manchester City interested in signing Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot next summer

When Adrien Rabiot decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain and the French league, the midfielder had more than his fair share of suitors with clubs from England, Spain and Italy chasing after him. But, reports indicated that in the end it came down to Juventus or Barcelona with the Old Lady winning that battle in the end. However, while Rabiot struggled initially under Maurizio Sarri, the Frenchman eventually won over the former Juventus boss and became a key part of his side.