Liverpool will never give up on the Premier League, proclaims Jurgen Klopp

That is especially in light of the fact that the Reds are 22 points behind of league leaders Manchester City and four points behind Chelsea, who sit fourth in the table. But Jurgen Klopp admitted that his side will never give up on the Premier League because their fans need them to play well every game. He further added that this is a gruelling schedule for the club and they need to take things game-by-game, especially with them playing three games a week now.