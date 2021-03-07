Liverpool will never give up on the Premier League, proclaims Jurgen Klopp
Today at 7:03 PM
In light of comments that Liverpool should shift their focus to the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp has asserted that the Reds will give everything in every game they play, especially in the league. The Anfield side have slipped to seventh on the league table and are four points behind fourth.
Despite their dreadful form in the Premier League, Liverpool’s form in Europe has been good this season, with the Reds losing just the one group stage game. Not only that, a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig in the first-leg hands Jurgen Klopp’s side the advantage and a chance to qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament. That has seen many claim that Liverpool should ignore the Premier League and focus on winning the Champions League to secure European football next season.
That is especially in light of the fact that the Reds are 22 points behind of league leaders Manchester City and four points behind Chelsea, who sit fourth in the table. But Jurgen Klopp admitted that his side will never give up on the Premier League because their fans need them to play well every game. He further added that this is a gruelling schedule for the club and they need to take things game-by-game, especially with them playing three games a week now.
"I can't think about winning the Champions League now as we have to go through this difficult round. This week we play these three games, late in the season, with two days in between, Thursday, Sunday and Wednesday, and it is tough,” Klopp said, reported Goal.
"We see who we can field on Sunday and then who can play on Wednesday but it is not that we gave up on the Premier League, that will never happen. There is no game we can play and lose and people say, 'Ah ... look at the line-up.'"
"Liverpool is too big, too many people are interested. We don't play behind closed doors really without cameras, it is in front of our people and we feel the responsibility that in each game we have to give our absolute everything to win it. If that doesn't happen then people will think, 'that's not enough'. We don't change our attitude," he added.
