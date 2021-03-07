Decided to leave Chelsea because I felt I didn't have chance of playing, admits Kevin De Bruyne
Today at 7:06 PM
Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has revealed that he left Stamford Bridge for Germany in 2014 because he believed that he wouldn’t get to play regular football with the Blues. The Belgian spent eighteen months on his return with Wolfsburg before he signed for Manchester City in 2015.
Kevin De Bruyne’s decision to leave Chelsea in January 2014, after just two years at the club, shocked many fans but the Belgian had struggled to break into the team. He had made just nine appearances for the Blues and opted to leave on a permanent move to Wolfsburg, where he thrived in the eighteen months De Bruyne spent there. It saw the Belgian contribute to 57 goals in just 73 appearances which saw Manchester City splurge the cash on him.
Since then, the 29-year-old has made 249 appearances and has won a catalogue of trophies including two Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola. But De Bruyne admitted, in a recent interview, that he had no clue he would ever be playing for Manchester City when he first left Chelsea. The Belgian further added that he left Stamford Bridge because of his lack of game time as he didn’t see many “opportunities coming for me”.
“I decided to go away because I felt I didn’t have any chances of playing at the time. I didn’t see more opportunities coming so for me, it was the best decision to leave Chelsea and go to a situation where I felt I could start again," De Bruyne said, reported Goal.
“Did I expect it to go this way? Obviously not because at that time it was a low point in my career but I never had any doubt in my abilities as a football player. I can't think what is going to happen eight years down the line playing for City, in World Cups and all that stuff. It’s wonderful.”
