Decided to leave Chelsea because I felt I didn't have chance of playing, admits Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne’s decision to leave Chelsea in January 2014, after just two years at the club, shocked many fans but the Belgian had struggled to break into the team. He had made just nine appearances for the Blues and opted to leave on a permanent move to Wolfsburg, where he thrived in the eighteen months De Bruyne spent there. It saw the Belgian contribute to 57 goals in just 73 appearances which saw Manchester City splurge the cash on him.