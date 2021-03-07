Can’t rule anything out but Erling Haaland has contract with Dortmund, admits Hansi Flick
Today at 6:48 PM
On the back of a 4-2 win in the Der Klassiker, Hansi Flick has admitted that Bayern Munich haven’t ruled out a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and could make a move in the future. The Norwegian scored two goals in the opening ten minutes but the Bavarians ran away with the game.
Few players have had the impact at Borussia Dortmund that Erling Haaland has had, with the Norwegian scoring his 18th and 19th league goals against Bayern Munich. But a Robert Lewandowski hattrick ensured the victory for the Bavarians and yet, the post match talk was all Haaland. The 20-year-old has now netted 45 goals in 46 games for Dortmund and it looks like he just can’t stop scoring.
That has attracted attention from Europe’s biggest sides including, and not limited to, Chelsea, Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona and a catalogue of others. But Hansi Flick and Bayern Munich have thrown their hat in the ring when Flick admitted that they “can’t rule anything out” when it comes to Haaland. He further added that the Norwegian is a “possibility for many top clubs” and nobody knows what could happen in the future.
"A lot is possible in life and you can't rule anything out. But it's future music and he has a long-term contract in Dortmund. He is a player who is certainly a possibility for many top clubs, who are also thinking about him. That's what makes him stand out, of course. As for the future, we all don't know. Things can move very, very quickly in football. That's why I'm not really worried about it," Flick told Sky Germany.
